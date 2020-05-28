Matt LaFleur Explains What Packers Need More Of In 2020

Matt LaFleur had an incredibly successful first year as Packers’ head coach. But the 40-year-old wants to implement major changes to the Green Bay offense this upcoming season.

LaFleur’s first season in Green Bay finished with a 13-3 regular-season record. The Packers then took down the Seahawks in the playoffs before losing to the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. Despite an overall successful year, plenty of changes need to be made on offense if LaFleur aims to take advantage of Aaron Rodgers’ final years.

To the surprise of many, though, the Packers did little to help Rodgers and the passing attack in the latest draft. Instead, Green Bay looked ahead to the future, selecting Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Despite failing to make any noteworthy additions to the offense, LaFleur still expects the unit to improve in 2020. The Packers’ head coach would like to see Rodgers create more “explosive plays” this upcoming season.

“One are we really need to improve on is creating more explosive plays,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We were pretty efficient . . . but were 23rd in explosive plays. That starts with play calling [and] maybe take a few more chances to help generate those plays down the field.”

It’ll be difficult to create more big-play opportunities with essentially the same offensive personnel.

But if Green Bay can create a more dynamic rushing attack, that should open things up in the passing game.

With a quarterback like Rodgers, LaFleur needs to find ways to create an explosive offense.