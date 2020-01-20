The Spun

Matt LaFleur Getting Criticized For Early Decision vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have to play from behind in today’s NFC Championship Game after the San Francisco 49ers just took a 7-0 lead.

After stopping San Francisco’s opening drive, the Packers drove to midfield, where they found themselves with a 4th-and-1. Faced with his first big decision of the game, rookie head coach Matt LaFleur elected to punt.

The move backfired. Even though JK Scott pinned the Niners inside the 15-yard line, San Francisco quickly passed midfield and eventually scored on a 38-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert.

LaFleur’s decision to play it safe earned him some immediate backlash.

Green Bay could not score on its second possession either, and now the 49ers are in enemy territory. A big early deficit could be disastrous for the Packers.

The NFC Championship Game can be found on FOX.


