Matt LaFleur Getting Criticized For Early Decision vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers have to play from behind in today’s NFC Championship Game after the San Francisco 49ers just took a 7-0 lead.

After stopping San Francisco’s opening drive, the Packers drove to midfield, where they found themselves with a 4th-and-1. Faced with his first big decision of the game, rookie head coach Matt LaFleur elected to punt.

The move backfired. Even though JK Scott pinned the Niners inside the 15-yard line, San Francisco quickly passed midfield and eventually scored on a 38-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert.

LaFleur’s decision to play it safe earned him some immediate backlash.

That 49ers scoring drive was brought to you by the Packers punting on fourth-and-1 at midfield. — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) January 19, 2020

Good thing the Packers flipped field position with that punt though — Sean Wagner-McGough (@seanjwagner) January 19, 2020

That punt worked out great, Packers — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) January 19, 2020

…why did the Packers punt? — new-age analytical (@benbbaldwin) January 19, 2020

Packers punt. 49ers take two plays to get back to midfield. 49ers score anyway. Really wish GB had gone for that 4th and 1. — Alex Gelhar (@AlexGelhar) January 19, 2020

Green Bay could not score on its second possession either, and now the 49ers are in enemy territory. A big early deficit could be disastrous for the Packers.

