Matt LaFleur Has Blunt Response To Aaron Rodgers' Suggestion

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

With the Packers sitting at 3-3 after back-to-back losses to the Giants and Jets, Aaron Rodgers has an idea for how to jumpstart Green Bay's lifeless offense.

Rodgers said following Sunday's loss to the Jets that "simplifying some things" offensively could be helpful.

"I'm not attacking anything," Rodgers said. "I just think that based on how we've played the last two weeks, I think it's going to be in our best interests to simplify things for everybody -- for the line, for the backs, for the receivers, especially with [Randall Cobb's] injury. Just simplify some things, and maybe that'll help us get back on track."

Apparently, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is not sure what Rodgers wants to simplify, or he's not willing to divulge any information on it publicly.

"I don't know what that means," LaFleur told reporters on Monday.

If he's really not sure, that might not be the best sign for the Packers getting things turned around. Perhaps LaFleur is just being intentionally vague though.

Green Bay's offense has not clicked at all through seven games. The Packers are averaging just 17.8 points per outing, 24th best in the NFL and their lowest six-game output since Rodgers has been the starting quarterback.

They have a chance to get on track against the Washington Commanders this week, but then a road trip to Buffalo awaits in Week 8.