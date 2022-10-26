Matt LaFleur Has Brutally Honest Response To Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made some telling comments while on "The Pat McAfee Show."

"I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing," Rodgers told McAfee. "Gotta start cutting some reps. And maybe guys who aren’t playing, give them a chance."

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Rodgers' comments during Wednesday's press conference. He revealed whether or not these type of remarks hurt the team.

“I think that, you know, we have to be truthful with one another, and sometimes the truth hurts,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “And it’s no different than when your kids make a mistake, right? You tell them about it. And you make sure that — I don’t think he publicly called out individuals, I don’t believe. I didn’t sit there and listen to the whole thing.

"So I just think you have to get to the root of the truth. And that gives you an opportunity to learn and grow. And we can’t run away from that, ever. And no different than when we’re in those team meetings. You always call it how it is. And I don’t think anybody’s off limits, starting with myself.”

LaFleur said the Packers addressed accountability this week. That makes sense considering Rodgers threw some teammates under the bus.

The Packers are currently on a three-game losing streak. They'll try to snap their skid on Sunday night when they face the Bills.