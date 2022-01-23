Matt LaFleur Has Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Matt LaFleur doesn’t know if Aaron Rodgers will be his quarterback next season.
The Packers’ season ended in dramatic and disappointing fashion on Saturday night at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. And as expected, Rodgers’ future is one of the biggest storylines of the night.
It was previously believed Rodgers would only play for the Packers in 2022-23 if they went on a Super Bowl run. But an exit in the Divisional Round complicates things. Rodgers is going to seriously consider his NFL future now.
Even LaFleur doesn’t know if Rodgers will be in the green and gold next season.
“I don’t know. Certainly we want him back here,” LaFleur said. “We’d be crazy to not want him back here. This guy does so much for our football team.”
The Packers didn’t have any excuses to lose to the 49ers on Saturday night. And whether fans want to admit it or not Aaron Rodgers didn’t do enough to get his team the win.
Now, Rodgers’ future will be a major topic of conversation in coming weeks. Will he return to Green Bay for 2022-23 or play elsewhere?