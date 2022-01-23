Matt LaFleur Has Honest Admission On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Matt LaFleur doesn’t know if Aaron Rodgers will be his quarterback next season.

The Packers’ season ended in dramatic and disappointing fashion on Saturday night at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. And as expected, Rodgers’ future is one of the biggest storylines of the night.

It was previously believed Rodgers would only play for the Packers in 2022-23 if they went on a Super Bowl run. But an exit in the Divisional Round complicates things. Rodgers is going to seriously consider his NFL future now.

Even LaFleur doesn’t know if Rodgers will be in the green and gold next season.