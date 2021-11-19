“Obviously, the body is really looking forward to that, as is my toe,” Rodgers said, via ESPN. “But we’ve got two games until then. It’s kind of a day-to-day how I’m feeling, whether or not I’m going to practice, but I didn’t find any issues with recovery, standard Monday and Tuesday, as I’ve done throughout the season. So I feel good wind-wise.”

Last Sunday, Rodgers looked a bit rusty against the Seahawks. He finished the game with 292 passing yards and an interception.

The Packers will need Rodgers to be sharper this Sunday if they plan on knocking off the Vikings.