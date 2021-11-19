NFL fans were starting to get worried about Aaron Rodgers‘ status for Week 11 since he missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Fortunately, Packers coach Matt LaFleur just put any doubt about Rodgers’ availability for Sunday to rest.

When asked about Rodgers’ status this Friday afternoon, LaFleur said “He will go.”

LaFleur added Rodgers was a limited participant in practice this Friday, but the reigning MVP reportedly looked good throwing the football.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers stressed that his injury would not keep him off the field against the Vikings this Sunday. Now that LaFleur is also saying Rodgers is ready to go, fans shouldn’t be too concerned about the star quarterback’s injury.

Rodgers and the Packers just have two more games to go before they can enjoy their Week 13 bye. Until then, Rodgers will try to push through his latest ailment.