Matt LaFleur Is Worried About 1 Issue With The Packers

It’s tough to criticize your team when they own a 7-2 record, but Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is a tad concerned with his players’ recent production at home.

This past weekend, Green Bay needed a late stop on defense to take care of the Jacksonville Jaguars. A win is a win, but it shouldn’t take a late stop to put away a mediocre team starting a rookie quarterback.

Before last weekend’s home game against the Jaguars, the Packers recently fell short at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

LaFleur has noticed a trend, and that trend is pretty alarming. The Packers have started off very slow this season when they’re playing at home, which could be an issue for a team that might have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Here’s what LaFleur had to say, via the team’s official website:

“We have got to do a better job from before we start the game to show that kind of energy, show that kind of emotion, show that kind of support for one another that we saw at the end of the game. And if we don’t get that, we’re not going to be at our best.”

Green Bay is clearly in win-now mode this season, so that’s why it’s imperative it takes care of this issue sooner rather than later.

The Packers might simply lack energy at home because Lambeau Field is empty on Sundays. We’re so accustomed to seeing the stadium filled with cheeseheads, but unfortunately that can’t happen due to the current pandemic.

Nonetheless, the Packers have to find a way to snap out of this recent funk at home. Their next home game is on November 29 against the Chicago Bears.