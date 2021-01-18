The Packers’ worst loss of the 2020 season came at the hands of the Buccaneers in Week 6. Head coach Matt LaFleur is hoping for a different outcome this time around.

Green Bay will host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship game this weekend. The game will bit Brady versus Aaron Rodgers, the favorite to take home the NFL MVP.

This won’t be the first time Brady and Rodgers play each other this season. The Buccaneers steamrolled the Packers in a 38-10 Week 6 blowout. It was Rodgers’ worst game as he threw two picks and just 160 yards through the air.

LaFleur is well aware the Bucs beat them in convincing fashion the first time around. He’s optimistic about the Packers’ progress since then, and is confident in his team heading into the weekend.

“Anytime you get beat 38-10, it’s hard to say it’s not as bad as it looked,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “They did a good job. You’ve got to give them credit. They were more prepared to play than our group was. . . . We’ve come a long way at this point, but everything’s just words at this point.”

The Packers have what it takes to return the favor to the Bucs this weekend.

Green Bay pulled off a convincing win over the Rams this past weekend, picking apart the Rams’ stout defense with ease.

We’ll find out if the Packers have what it takes to beat the Bucs in the NFC Championship this Sunday at 3:05 p.m. ET.