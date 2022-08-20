Matt LaFleur Makes His Thoughts On Jordan Love Very Clear

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) points to his helmet due to crowd noise in the first quarter of an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love had a lot of chances to showcase his skillset on Friday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Love, a former first-round pick out of Utah State, completed 12-of-24 pass attempts for 113 yards with a touchdown.

Following the Packers' win over the Saints, head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Love is "light years ahead" of where he was at this point last season.

Love's final stat line wasn't exactly picture-perfect, but LaFleur sounded very impressed by the third-year quarterback.

“I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel,” LaFleur said. “He stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm. Unfortunately again we had too many drops. He was decisive. I think that’s the big thing from him. I see a much more decisive player out there. I think that’s going to lead to a much more effective player.”

Love did a nice job of cutting down on the turnovers. He had three interceptions in the Packers' preseason opener.

Of course, Love will start this season as the backup quarterback for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers is running the show in Green Bay until further notice.

If the Packers need Love to step up at any point this season, LaFleur should be a bit more confident in his abilities.