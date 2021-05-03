Matt LaFleur Opens Up About Situation With Aaron Rodgers

Matt LaFleur is in an awkward position. He obviously wants Aaron Rodgers to be his starting quarterback as long as possible, but it’s difficult to look past the drama between the veteran quarterback and the Green Bay Packers.

LaFleur told reporters on Monday the Rodgers-Packers situation “pretty disappointing” given all the success Green Bay has had these past two seasons (two trips to the NFC Championship).

“Obviously, it’s pretty disappointing, considering all the success we’ve had these past two seasons,” LaFleur said of the ongoing drama and rumors regarding his veteran quarterback and the Packers on Monday.

LaFleur could be the key to convincing Rodgers to change his mind and stay in Green Bay. At some point, though, the Packers coach may have to just move forward with the idea the veteran quarterback won’t be on the roster this upcoming season.

It’s still difficult to fathom a potential scenario in which Aaron Rodgers isn’t the Packers quarterback in 2021. But it appears to be trending that way.

We may not witness much traction on a potential Rodgers trade for at least another month. Green Bay would incur a massive cap hit if it traded Rodgers before June 1. If the Packers wait until after then, the cap hit would spread out to both 2021 and 2022.

In such a scenario the Packers make a move, the Jordan Love era could soon commence. Green Bay selected Love with the No. 26 in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Such a move has sparked a wide range of reactions, most of which have been negative.

No matter what, the Packers will one day have to give Love the reins to the offense for a full season. That could happen as soon as this season, depending on the Rodgers situation.