Matt LaFleur Reacts To Mason Crosby’s Kicking Struggles

Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby struggled on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, missing three field goal attempts in the late stages of the game. He did, however, make the game-winning field goal in overtime to improve the team’s record to 4-1.

Speaking to the media on Monday afternoon, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Crosby’s struggles. Surprisingly, he said Crosby isn’t the only person to blame for Sunday’s missed field goals.

“I think there’s just some things that we absolutely need to clean up just from an operation standpoint,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “You can’t put all of that on Mason. I thought there’s some areas that we have to make sure we get corrected, and we will.”

LaFleur added that he refuses to throw any of his players under the bus, so the fans in Green Bay will have to figure out what he means on their own.

“I’m not going to throw anybody under the bus, so I’m not going to expand on that. Sorry, you’re going to have to watch the tape, evaluate it yourself and come up with your own conclusions there.”

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a similar approach when asked about the team’s kicking situation. Instead of focusing on Crosby’s misses, he pointed to the veteran’s game-winner in overtime.

“I’m proud of him,” Rodgers said of Crosby. “He’s made so many big kicks for us over the years. Not his best day, but to make a 50 yarder to win it… It feels good to be 4-1.”

Crosby, who missed attempts from 36 yards and 51 yards in the fourth quarter, admit that he’s his harshest critic. He’ll try his best to bounce back from this uncharacteristic performance.