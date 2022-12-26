Matt LaFleur Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett served as the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers from 2019-21 under head coach Matt LaFleur.

On Monday, Hackett was fired by the Broncos after only 15 games as head coach. He did not make it through one full season in Denver.

Given how close LaFleur and Hackett are, it's not a surprise that the Packers coach was asked about the news earlier.

"LaFleur says he feels for Nathaniel Hackett and his family," said Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. "Says it’s the ugly part of the business, doesn’t answer part of question asking if he’d want to bring him back on Packers staff."

Hackett had offensive coordinator experience even prior to Green Bay, so it's possible that he could take over that role with a team in 2023.

If not, he'll need to take another assistant position on the offensive side of the ball at first before resuming coordinator duties down the road.