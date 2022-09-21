Matt LaFleur Reacts To Nathaniel Hackett's Early Struggles

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 09: Head coach Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers looks on during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 09, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images) Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

Nathaniel Hackett has only been the head coach of the Denver Broncos for two games, and yet, he's already receiving a ton of backlash from NFL fans and analysts.

Prior to accepting the Broncos job, Hackett was the offensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. He held that title from 2019-2021.

Even though Hackett has been shaky through two games, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is confident that he'll right the ship in Denver.

"I've got all the confidence in the world that he's going to do a great job," LaFleur said when asked about Hackett's rough start in Denver.

LaFleur believes it's way too early for people to write off Hackett.

"He'll figure it out, no doubt about it," he continued. "So everybody needs to stop hitting that panic button down there."

The spotlight will be on Hackett this weekend when the Denver Broncos take on the San Francisco 49ers. That game will be nationally televised on NBC.

Hackett needs to avoid making any brutal mistakes on Sunday Night Football. Another rough performance will only increase the amount of negative noise surrounding his job security.