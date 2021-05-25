Matt LaFleur Reveals His Message To Team About Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers are going through their third OTAs under head coach Matt LaFleur–but Aaron Rodgers is nowhere to be found.

Rodgers remains away from the action as the standoff between the organization and its star quarterback continues. Rodgers may want out of Green Bay, but right now, the team is not budging on trading him.

After today’s practice session, LaFleur addressed reporters about a number of topics. Obviously, Rodgers was discussed, including what the third-year head coach told his players about the absent MVP.

LaFleur’s message: “Control what you can control,” according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

LaFleur on what he spoke to the team about in regards to the noise/Aaron Rodgers…His message was "control what you can control". He says have to address this stuff with the team — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) May 25, 2021

This is undoubtedly an awkward spot for LaFleur, who candidly said last weekend that the Packers “want [Rodgers] back in the worst way.” Obviously, he’s hoping Rodgers returns at some point, but in the meantime, he has no choice but to go about his business with the players that are in attendance.

One of those players is second-year quarterback Jordan Love, who LaFleur said has shown improvement from last year early on in OTAs. If the season started today, Love would likely be the Packers’ starter, with veteran Blake Bortles serving as the backup.

If that is Green Bay’s QB reality come September, it might be a long season at Lambeau.