Matt LaFleur Reveals What He’s Said To Jordan Love

With rumors continuing to heat up about Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is being asked about his team’s quarterback situation. Naturally, he was asked what the status is with last year’s first-round pick, quarterback Jordan Love.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, LaFleur said he spoke to Love and encouraged him to tune out the “noise” out there. He told him to just keep focusing on improving himself and working hard.

“I’ve talked to Jordan, and I told him, you know, there’s a lot of noise out there,” LaFleur said, via ESPN. “You can’t focus on that. You’ve got to focus on yourself. And I know you guys think it’s cliche, but he’s got to be the best version of him, and he’s got to do everything in his power to make sure he knows the expectations, the standards which we’ve developed at that position. I know he’s working hard.”

Rodgers has reportedly told the Packers and his own teammates that he wants out of Green Bay. But the team is understandably reluctant to trade him.

The Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft despite reaching the NFC Championship Game just months earlier. They reportedly did so without even informing Aaron Rodgers that they were drafting his presumed successor.

Rodgers responded by having an MVP season and taking them to the NFC title game once again. But after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rodgers sounded unsure about his future in Green Bay.

In recent weeks we’ve heard louder and louder rumbling that Rodgers was on the outs with the Packers.

If Rodgers really is intent on leaving Green Bay, then Jordan Love may be pushed to start in 2021 anyway – regardless of whether Rodgers is traded.