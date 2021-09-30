Matt LaFleur Reveals Why Steelers Give Him ‘Nightmares’

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 1-2 and struggling overall, particularly on offense. Still, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is concerned about this week’s matchup.

Not surprisingly, LaFleur says he is most worried about Pittsburgh’s defense, particularly its pass rush. The Steelers led the NFL in sacks each of the last two seasons, recording 110 overall.

LaFleur said he watched film of all of those sacks and it “gave him nightmares.”

Of course, LaFleur should be concerned about the Steelers’ 2019 and 2020 defenses–if he were facing them. However, this year Pittsburgh’s stop unit has looked a lot different.

The Steelers only have five sacks through the first three weeks this year, which puts them down near the bottom of the league. Additionally, star pass rusher T.J. Watt and his fellow outside linebacker Alex Highsmith are banged up and might not have much, if any, impact on Sunday.

Not saying LaFleur shouldn’t be worried at all though. The Steelers have only allowed 66 total points through three games, and did manage to shut down Bills star quarterback Josh Allen in Week 1.

But at 2-1 overall and coming home after a big road win against San Francisco last week, the Packers are in pretty good shape heading into Sunday.