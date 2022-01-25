Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message About Aaron Rodgers

For the second year in a row, Aaron Rodgers will be the major storyline of the Green Bay Packers’ offseason.

Whether or not Rodgers stays in Green Bay remains to be seen, but head coach Matt LaFleur made it clear today that the organization–not just the coaching staff, but the front office as well–wants him back.

“Every conversation I’ve had with Gutey [GM Brian Gutekunst] and [director of football ops] Russ [Ball] and [CEO] Mark [Murphy], we’re all on the same page here, so there’s no debate,” LaFleur told reporters, via ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Rodgers has not fully committed to remaining with the Packers in 2022, though he did say he would not be part of a rebuild if he sticks around.

This seems to be a message to management that if they want to keep the three-time MVP, they will have to do the necessary salary cap gymnastics to sign or retain top free agents.

On Monday, LaFleur indicated he was hopeful that this offseason would not be a repeat of the drama-filled rumor fest that was last year.

“I’m confident that this is not going to go like last offseason,” LaFleur said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. “I think the communication has been great.”