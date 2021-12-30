Matt LaFleur Sends Clear Message About Relationship With Aaron Rodgers

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur has been one of the most heavily scrutinized head coach-quarterback combos in the league over the past few years.

In 2021, the Green Bay Packers duo is firing on all cylinders.

After posting a 12-3 record through the team’s first 15 games, LaFleur and Rodgers have become the frontrunners for their respective, end-of-season awards. LaFleur has put together a coaching performance worthy of the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award, while Rodgers has been masterful for a second straight year.

As individuals, the two have been at the peak of their powers, but LaFleur recognizes that the strength of his relationship with Rodgers is what’s allowed the Packers to be so successful this season.

“There’s definitely moments we can disagree, but I think there’s enough trust, love and respect that it’s OK. And that’s how you grow in any relationship,” LaFleur said Thursday, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

LaFleur’s comments are particularly significant given the ebb-and-flow of his relationship with Rodgers over the years. The Packers head coach and his franchise quarterback have had their fair share of rocky moments since LaFleur took over the team in 2019.

One of the roughest patches for the Packers duo came after Green Bay selected Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. The rookie was seemingly meant to be the franchise’s heir to Rodgers, but the veteran quarterback wasn’t too pleased at the selection for a number of reasons.

Those frustrations didn’t carry over to the field in 2020, as the Packers rolled in the NFC Championship game. But once again, tensions were high this past offseason when Rodgers held out from returning to the team.

Since the reigning MVP came back into the building before Week 1, it’s been business as usual for the Packers. Green Bay is atop the NFC with two games remaining and has had all of the momentum with the postseason just around the corner.

So long as Rodgers and LaFleur stick together, the Packers should be in the mix to win a Super Bowl this February.