Matt LaFleur Shares Encouraging Admission On Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers 2021 season came to an abrupt end over the weekend with a stunning loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The NFC’s No. 1 seed was beat out on their home turf and came well short of a Super Bowl yet again.

The Packers will now head into a dreaded offseason, where the conversation is expected to be centered around the future of quarterbakc Aaron Rodgers. This past spring was filled with drama when the three-time MVP threatened to demand a trade and many expect these next few months to only be worse.

However, Matt LaFleur doesn’t think that will be the case.

The Packers head coach said Monday that he’s feeling confident about this upcoming offseason. He explained that there’s been productive conversations between him and Rodgers and that the communication this year has been great.

“I’m confident that this is not going to go like last offseason,” LaFleur said, per Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette. I think the communication has been great.”

When working together on the field, the combination of LaFleur and Rodgers has been dynamite. Green Bay has gone 39-10 in the regular season in three years with LaFleur at the helm.

Rodgers has been the lead contributor to the Packers sensational record. After winning the MVP in 2020, the 38-year-old is the frontrunner to claim the award again this season.

However, LaFleur and Rodgers just haven’t been able to get things right in the playoffs. After two consecutive losses in the NFC Championship game, the Packers stumbled out in the divisional round this year, with another loss to the Niners.

LaFleur seems to think that sticking with Rodgers is the answer and that the longtime franchise quarterback won’t cause the same stir that he did last offseason.

Only time will tell if that’s the case in the coming months.