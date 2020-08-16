Matt LaFleur Shares First Impression Of Packers QB Jordan Love

The Green Bay Packers traded up in the first round this year to select Utah State’s Jordan Love as their quarterback of the future. Aaron Rodgers is still their signal caller for the present.

It remains to be seen when Love’s time will come, but the initial impression he left on Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur seems in line with what the scouting report was on Love heading into the draft. He’s got a lot of talent and skill, but he must refine his game before becoming a starter in the NFL.

“He’s very natural,” LaFleur said Saturday, via NFL Network’s Stacey Dales. “There’s a lot to clean up right now. He’s a young quarterback that is learning a new system, and just how specific we are with the footwork. I think that takes time.

“But I am pleased at how he attacks it on a daily basis. I think he’s a really intelligent kid. And he’s very athletic. So, I think it’s a matter of time before he can pick up the mechanics. But, our challenge to him each and everyday, is just you gotta get that one percent better.”

Earlier this month, LaFleur said he anticipates Rodgers being with the Packers for “a really long time.” The 36-year-old legend has four years left on his current contract, though he could be moved before it expires.

Jordan Love would have been one of the players we’d be paying close attention to if there were preseason games this year. Alas, with those being canceled, we’ll have to wait to see him make his debut in relief of Rodgers at some point this fall.

