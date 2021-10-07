Matt LaFleur Shares Serious Praise For New Packer Jaylon Smith

The Green Bay Packers upgraded their defensive personnel this week, signing former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith. It’s a move that head coach Matt LaFleur appears to be very pleased with.

Speaking to the media this Thursday afternoon, LaFleur raved about Smith’s intangibles. LaFleur and Smith were both at Notre Dame in 2014, so this isn’t the first time they’ve crossed paths

“He’s got a great presence, number one. And he’s got an infectious personality,” LaFleur told reporters. “He’s a guy on the team everybody gravitated too, and a great leader.”

Despite LaFleur’s glowing review of Smith, it doesn’t sound like the Notre Dame product will play this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“He’s going to be behind quite a bit given that we’re in Week 5, and it’s a totally different system,” LaFleur said when asked about Smith’s outlook for this Sunday.

LaFleur mentioned that an inside linebacker is the quarterback of the defense. As a result, there’ll be some type of adjustment period for Smith in Green Bay.

Smith was quite productive during his time in Dallas, recording 516 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 15 QB hits, six forced fumbles and 20 passes defended.

The Packers are hoping Smith can take their defense to the next level once he gets comfortable in their system.