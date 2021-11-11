Matt LaFleur Shares Thursday Update On Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been quiet since his controversial appearance on the Pat McAfee Show late last week. But has his silence extended to the Packers locker room?

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said that Rodgers has been communicating with the team virtually in preparation for upcoming games. He said that the communication with Rodgers has been “going great” and that he hasn’t missed a meeting.

“It’s been going great. The communication’s been there,” LaFleur said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s been in every meeting. He’s been engaged. So, it’s just he’s not with his guys out on the field. That’s the dynamic that you never know. But we’re very fortunate to have a guy that has got a ton of reps under his belt, has played a lot of ball. So we’re pretty confident that provided he checks out well, that he can go out there and play at a high level.”

Rodgers was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and missed Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love took the reins in his absence but struggled in his first NFL start.

Due to his unvaccinated status, Aaron Rodgers can’t even return to the team until this Saturday. And that’s if he doesn’t test positive for COVID-19 again by then.

His status for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks is very much in doubt.

The bigger question beyond Rodgers’ status for Sunday against the Seahawks is where Rodgers’ head is at. There are a lot of reports out there that Rodgers is frustrated with the fallout of his controversial interview.

Communication with the team is one thing. But actions speak louder than words.