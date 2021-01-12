Matt LaFleur Sums Up His Relationship With Sean McVay

Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay’s friendship goes way back, but they’ll leave their friendship at the door this weekend when the Packers take on the Rams.

Both LaFleur and McVay spent time on Mike Shanahan’s staff in Washington over 10 years ago. McVay then went on to become the Rams’ head coach in 2017, and LaFleur went with him to Los Angeles to become his offensive coordinator.

Years later, McVay is still with the Rams and LaFleur is the head coach of the Titans. The two will meet in the division round of the NFC Playoffs this weekend.

LaFleur revealed on Tuesday he still talks with McVay pretty often and even went as far to say he consider the Rams’ coach a “brother.”

“We still talk pretty regularly,” LaFleur said of McVay this week. “I don’t know how much I’ll talk to him this week. That’s one of my closest friends in life. He’s like a brother to me … But the gloves will be off on Saturday.”

LaFleur, on McVay: “We still talk pretty regularly. I don't know how much I'll talk to him this week. That's one of my closest friends in life. He's like a brother to me … But the gloves will be off on Saturday.” — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) January 12, 2021

Saturday’s divisional round showdown will feature two of the brightest offensive minds in the sport.

Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur have two of the most innovative offenses in the NFL this year. There’s one difference, though: LaFleur has Aaron Rodgers at quarterback.

Jared Goff is recovering from thumb surgery and isn’t 100 percent. McVay will have to call one of his best-ever games to take down his former friend in LaFleur this weekend.