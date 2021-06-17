Matt LaFleur Has Telling Comment On Team’s Plan At QB

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up minicamp on Thursday but still don’t seem much closer to working things out with disgruntled franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Head coach Matt LaFleur remains optimistic that he’ll get the 37-year-old back at some point but clearly has turned his focus to the players that have been in attendance this offseason.

The Packers will return to the team facility as a group on July 27 for the start of training camp. As of right now, Rodgers hasn’t given any indication that he’ll be on the practice field then.

Even if the 2020 MVP does join the team in Green Bay, LaFleur has already prepared his team’s plan for training camp and doesn’t sound like he’ll be changing that for one player.

“We’ll have one plan,” the Packers head coach said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. “We’ve kind of pretty much laid that out. Just going to fine-tune some things over the next few weeks in terms of the logistics of our schedule and whatnot. We’ve got what we feel is a pretty good blueprint in terms of how to get our guys ready to play. Obviously, it is a little bit different this year in terms of the number of preseason games and then you compare it to last year, so you’re kind of leaning back on the 2019 season. We feel confident with what we’ll have in place with the guys. We’ll look forward to getting them back July 27.”

With Rodgers away from the Packers, 2020 first-round draft pick Jordan Love has taken the majority of the snaps in OTAs and last week at minicamp, according to Demovksy. LaFleur has been impressed with the rising second-year quarter so far this offseason.

“He’s a guy who hasn’t had the experience as some others,” LaFleur said last week. “We’ve got to get him multiple looks at many different plays and really find out what he does best and what our team does because every year things change in the National Football League.

“Just trying to get a feel for how much he can really handle, and I think he’s done a great job of being intentional about his work, how he goes out to practice every day, and I think it’s paying off for him. I think he’s made some progress.”

A resolution between Rodgers and the Packers doesn’t appear imminent, meaning the ball will be in Love’s hands (literally) for the foreseeable future.

