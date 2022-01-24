Matt LaFleur Was Asked About Aaron Rodgers Trade Possibility

The only way Aaron Rodgers isn’t a Green Bay Packer next season is if the organization cuts or trades him. They won’t release a three-time MVP. So is a trade potentially on the table?

Matt LaFleur was asked about the possibility of trading Rodgers this offseason during a press conference on Monday afternoon. He wasn’t even willing to entertain the idea.

“I just want to do everything in my power to get him back here and make sure he’s comfortable with the direction of our football team,” said LaFleur.

This is what you’d want to hear from Matt LaFleur. But the reality is Aaron Rodgers has most of the leverage here.

Yes, Rodgers is on contract with the Packers for one more year. But he could simply refuse to play and force the Packers’ hand if he wanted to. In such a scenario, Green Bay would probably be wise to trade him and get a significant haul in return.

The Packers are more than willing to put up with Rodgers’ off-field antics for his on-field play, though. And as Matt LaFleur said, Green Bay is going to do everything it can to make sure No. 12 stays in the green and gold.

If a trade does happen, the latest betting odds says the Broncos, Steelers and Dolphins are the favorites.