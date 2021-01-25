Matt LaFleur Was Asked If He Wants Aaron Rodgers Back

The Green Bay Packers are heading home after losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. But despite being the NFC’s best team in the regular season, the Packers will have some soul-searching to do in the offseason.

One of the biggest issues will be Aaron Rodgers’ long-term future with the team. Despite putting up MVP numbers in 2020, Rodgers is going to deal the Packers some big salary cap hits over the final three years of his contract.

So does head coach Matt LaFleur want Aaron Rodgers back in Green Bay next season? Of course he does.

Speaking to the media after the loss, LaFleur made it clear just how badly he wants Rodgers in the green and yellow. “I sure as hell hope so…” LaFleur said. “Hell yeah, he better be back here.”

But Matt LaFleur may not have as much said in the matter given his actions in the NFC Championship Game. Down 31-23 with just over two minutes to go in the game, LaFleur opted to go for a field goal on fourth down instead of trying to get a touchdown.

While Rodgers dismissed any potential disagreements with the call, he seemed a bit heated after the loss.

It was the second year in a row that the Packers made the NFC Championship Game, only to be thwarted.

Will Aaron Rodgers be back in Green Bay next season?