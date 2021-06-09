Matt LaFleur Reveals His Approach To Aaron Rodgers Situation

As expected, Aaron Rodgers did not show up to Green Bay Packers minicamp when it opened on Tuesday. The three-time MVP remains steadfast in his boycott of the team.

There are many members of the Packers organization who are unhappy to not have Rodgers around, and head coach Matt LaFleur has to be at or near the top of the list. In his first two years working with Rodgers, LaFleur has guided the Packers to back-to-back NFC Championship Game appearances.

Now, he has to get second-year QB Jordan Love up to speed while dealing with the uncertainty of Rodgers’ future with the team. It shouldn’t be a surprise then that LaFleur says he’s willing to continue working toward a solution.

“I’m not gonna get into my conversations with Aaron and the communication,” LaFleur said Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “I think, you know, I’m naturally optimistic. But, you know, again, we’ll take it day by day and do whatever we can to help remedy the situation.”

Of course, the million dollar question is just what the remedy would actually be. Rodgers is reportedly most angry with general manager Brian Gutekunst, but there is zero indication that his job is in jeopardy.

The Packers reportedly offered Rodgers a lucrative new contract, but that hasn’t helped matters. Perhaps he’s looking for them to publicly commit to him for the future while simultaneously removing any possibility of Love taking over down the road.

For the time being, Rodgers remains away from the team and that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.