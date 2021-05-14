Matt LaFleur’s Comment About Blake Bortles Is Going Viral

With so much uncertainty surrounding their quarterback room, the Green Bay Packers signed Blake Bortles earlier this week. It was a decision that surprised several fans, but it sounds like head coach Matt LaFleur is very confident in the former first-round pick’s abilities.

Bortles has a lot of experience under his belt due to his stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the UCF product has thrown just two pass attempts in an actual game over the last two years.

On Friday afternoon, LaFleur spoke to the media about the team’s rookie minicamp and the Bortles signing. When talking about the veteran quarterback, LaFleur made an interesting comment about his stint in Jacksonville.

“Shoot, he led his team to the AFC Championship,” LaFleur told reporters. “They almost knocked off the Patriots.”

Matt LaFleur on Blake Bortles: “Shoot, he led his team to the AFC Championship. They almost knocked off the Patriots.” pic.twitter.com/roSa3WFhg5 — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 14, 2021

LaFleur isn’t wrong about the Jaguars nearly knocking off the Patriots in the 2018 AFC Championship Game. If it wasn’t for an incredible fourth-quarter performance from Tom Brady, they would’ve made the Super Bowl.

Following that playoff run, Bortles struggled to take his game to the next level. After the 2018 season, the Jaguars moved on from Bortles and pursued Nick Foles instead.

So why did the Packers feel comfortable signing Bortles? LaFleur admit that Bortles’ preexisting relationship with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett played a factor. Hackett was on the Jaguars’ coaching staff when Bortles was their quarterback from 2015-18.

In the event that Aaron Rodgers doesn’t return to the Packers for the 2021 season, Bortles may find himself in a quarterback competition with Jordan Love.