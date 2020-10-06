Max Kellerman Names His NFL MVP After Week 4

Most believe Russell Wilson to be the NFL MVP through four weeks of the 2020 season, but ESPN analyst Max Kellerman disagrees.

Kellerman joined the legendary Stephen A. Smith on ESPN’s First Take on Tuesday morning. The two sports analysts discussed the NFL MVP race through four weeks of the season. Wilson is an obvious choice.

The Seattle quarterback has already thrown for 1,285 yards and 16 touchdowns compared to just two interceptions through four games. Wilson has the Seahawks looking like the most dangerous team in the NFC, let alone the NFL.

But Kellerman doesn’t think Wilson deserves the nod for NFL MVP just yet. The ESPN analyst likes what he sees from Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Wilson has the better stats, but Rodgers is doing more with less in regards to his overall roster quality. Kellerman is a big fan of Rodgers through four games.

“As great as Russell Wilson has been, I think Aaron Rodgers through four games has been even better,” Kellerman said on Tuesday. Take a look at what Kellerman has to say about the NFL MVP race in the video below.

So far this season, @maxkellerman is voting Aaron Rodgers for MVP. "As great as Russell Wilson has been, I think Aaron Rodgers through four games has been even better." pic.twitter.com/FmBnTMuH2J — First Take (@FirstTake) October 6, 2020

Luckily, the season’s not over, so Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have plenty of time to state their case for the MVP award. Neither player is too worried about individual awards this season, though.

Both quarterbacks had led their respective teams to strong starts to the 2020 season.

Unfortunately, we won’t see Rodgers and Wilson face each other during the regular season. But perhaps they’ll face each other later on in the playoffs.