Over the past few years, fans have been clamoring for the Green Bay Packers to draft an offensive weapon for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

It seemed like the Packers were in prime position to do so during the 2020 NFL draft. However, the team opted to traded up in the first round to select quarterback Jordan Love.

Now, heading into the 2021 draft, fans – and analysts – are once again suggesting an offensive weapon for the Packers. ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. thinks one wide receiver would be the perfect fit.

He suggested former Minnesota standout Rashod Bateman. Here’s what he had to say via 247Sports:

“I like, at that point, Rashod Bateman out of Minnesota,” Kiper said. “Loved him in 2019. Forget 2020, the COVID year, that affected Rashod Bateman. He’s a whale of a player. He looks, to me, like a Green Bay Packer. He would help out (wide receiver Davante) Adams. He would give Aaron Rodgers his first receiver they would’ve ever have taken in Round 1.

Green Bay made it to back-to-back NFC title games, falling to the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Packers were blown out by the 49ers, they could have just been a player away from taking down the Buccaneers.

Fans have been calling for the Packers to draft a top wide receiver for years now. Perhaps this will finally be the year.