Michael Irvin Has A 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Legendary former NFL wide receiver and current analyst Michael Irvin had some stern words for Aaron Rodgers on his podcast this afternoon.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and because he is unvaccinated, he’ll have to sit 10 days, at minimum. The Green Bay Packers star had previously indicated he was vaccinated during the summer, though he used the word “immunized” to perhaps create some leeway.

As it turns out, Rodgers reportedly went and got alternative, homeopathic treatments done against COVID, but the NFL does not consider that being vaccinated. On his show today, Irvin took Rodgers to task for not being upfront about his vaccination status, saying “shame on you.”

“I can’t even start in on Aaron Rodgers,” Irvin said, in a clip from The Michael Irvin Podcast that will be released tomorrow, provided to The Spun. “Because I know you did not hold out this whole offseason, holding everybody accountable and saying everybody is falling short and not doing what they’re supposed to do, and you’re not vaccinated? Come on man. Cut that mess out. That blows my mind.”

Irvin went on to argue that for if a team is “paying you 30 or 40 million dollars” they should be able to require you to get the jab. That statement is of course up for debate, but Irvin went on to say that Rodgers should have gotten the shots anyway.

“Aaron Rodgers, shame on you for pointing that one finger at [general manager] Brian Gutekunst and all these people in the front office and disregarding those damn three fingers that’s pointing back at you. Go get vaccinated man and stop messing around. Stop playing around man. You know the team needs you.”

Overall, these statements shouldn’t be surprising. Irvin has been bullishly pro-vaccine for several months now, arguing in the summer that players who don’t get inoculated against COVID-19 are costing their team a shot at a championship

Rodgers will miss at least one game due to testing positive. He won’t face the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend but could be back for the Packers’ matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on November 14 if he clears protocol.