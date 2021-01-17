Michael Vick Has Quite The Comparison For Aaron Jones

With the help of running back Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers diced up the stingy Rams defense in en route to a Divisional round victory on Saturday.

The 26-year-old, Pro Bowl ballcarrier looked as sharp as ever against one of the best defensive fronts in the league. Jones ended the 32-18 win with 14 carries and 99 yards on the ground, including a vital third quarter score. The Packers advanced to a second consecutive NFC Championship Game, where they’ll await the winner of Saints-Buccaneers.

Before Green Bay went toe-to-toe with Los Angeles on Saturday, Michael Vick highlighted Jones as a key for the team’s success. The FOX Sports analyst also went as far as to call him a “modern day Marshall Faulk,” per Peter Schrager.

Jones followed up on the comparison with his impressive performance on Saturday. With his ever-improving talent, the Faulk comparison could prove more and more true over the coming years.

“He is a modern day Marshall Faulk…”@MichaelVick with some high, high, high praise for Packers RB Aaron Jones just now. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 16, 2021

Jones ended the 2020 regular season with a Pro Bowl nod after rushing for a second consecutive 1,000 yard season. The 26-year-old ended the campaign with a career high 1,104 rushing yards and nine touchdowns on the ground. He also continued to show his pass catching prowess by racking up an additional 355 receiving yards for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Although Vick’s statement clearly show that he thinks highly of Jones, a comparison to Faulk still seems a bit presumptuous. The former St. Louis Rams star rushed for over 1,000 yards in seven of his 12 seasons and earned three First Team All Pro nods. Faulk went on to win the MVP in 2000 and later join the NFL’s elite in the Hall of Fame.

However, both the Rams star and Jones have shown a unique ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Just four seasons into his NFL career, the Packers running back also clearly has the ability to become a star.

If Jones can contribute at a high level over the next few years, a completely accurate Faulk comparison could be very achievable.