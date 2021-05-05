Earlier Wednesday morning, a report emerged suggesting the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst isn’t going to get better.

A report from NFL insider Bob McGinn provided some unfortunate details of Rodgers’ distaste for the Packers GM. In an article recapping the Packers’ 2021 draft class, McGinn revealed that Rodgers has a special nickname for Gutekunst.

In the texts, Rodgers allegedly refers to Gutekunst as “Jerry Krause.” For those who don’t know, Krause is the former general manager of the Chicago Bulls and the architect of one of the best runs in sports history.

However, he was also despised by Michael Jordan for some of the moves he made while with the team. Rodgers’ use of the nickname was clearly a slight at Gutekunst.

However, not everyone thinks it should be. ESPN’s Mike Greenberg made it clear that Krause was successful in his role, winning six NBA championships.

“Jerry Krause was the architect of six NBA championship teams and is well deserving of his place in the basketball hall of fame,” Greenberg said. “Just felt like someone needed to say that.”

Gutekunst hasn’t led the team to the promised land just yet. He did help the team win a Super Bowl during the 2010 season when he was a scout.

Despite the Packers making it to the NFC title game each of the past two seasons, things clearly aren’t going well within the organization.