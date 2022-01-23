Mike Greenberg Reacts To The Packers’ Disappointing Loss

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg thinks the Favre/Rodgers era would be a waste if this was the end of it on Saturday night.

The Packers fell to the 49ers 13-10 in the NFC Divisional Round after having a first-round bye. Nothing went right on offense for Green Bay as it scored a season-low one touchdown.

Green Bay has had 30 years’ worth of Hall of Fame play from Favre and Rodgers and Greenberg doesn’t like how the team only has two championships during that span.

“If last night was the end of the Favre/Rodgers era in Green Bay, that’s basically thirty years of first ballot HOF quarterback play and two titles to show for it,” Greenberg tweeted. “Bart Starr once won five in seven years.”

If last night was the end of the Favre/Rodgers era in Green Bay, that’s basically thirty years of first ballot HOF quarterback play and two titles to show for it. Bart Starr once won five in seven years. #Packers — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) January 23, 2022

Favre helped the Packers win one in 1997 over the Patriots, while Rodgers won one in 2011 over the Steelers.

Since 2011, Green Bay has not been back to the Super Bowl. They’ve played in numerous NFC Championship Games (both on the road and at home), but haven’t been able to win one.

While this will definitely disappoint Packer fans, it’s another reminder of how tough it is to win a championship.