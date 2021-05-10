Mike Greenberg Thinks 1 Coach Is Desperate For Aaron Rodgers

ESPN host Mike Greenberg believes there’s one NFL head coach who would do “anything” to get Aaron Rodgers.

The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is reportedly unhappy with the franchise, to the point that he wants to be traded. Rodgers has reportedly told the franchise that he does not want to return for the 2021 season.

While several different teams have been mentioned for Rodgers, Greenberg believes there’s one team – well, one coach – that makes the most sense.

“It is my belief that Jon Gruden will do anything, and would give anything, to get Aaron Rodgers,” Greenberg said on Get Up! on Monday morning.

Rodgers, though, reportedly has another preferred trade destination: Denver.

“I think it’s better than 50-50 that it happens, and I can tell you that I know from Rodgers’ camp that Denver is his number one destination,” Benjamin Allbright said. “His preferred destination is the Denver Broncos.”

The Packers are holding firm on Rodgers for now. Green Bay’s primary objective has to be smoothing things over with the franchise superstar. Of course, if the Packers are unable to do that, a trade is probably necessary.