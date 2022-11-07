Mike McCarthy Makes Feelings On Return To Green Bay Clear

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers talks with head coach Mike McCarthy during the fourth quarter of a game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Mike McCarthy will return to Green Bay for the first time as the Dallas Cowboys' head coach in Week 10.

The Packers fired McCarthy late in the 2018 campaign after more than 12 seasons leading the team. McCarthy was hired by Dallas in 2020 and after going 6-10 in his first year, won the NFC East in 2021 and has his team in playoff contention again this season.

Asked about what will undoubtedly be a reunion filled with different emotions, McCarthy had a blunt response about his return to Green Bay on Monday.

“You have to get ready to go win a game. That’s where my mind is as far as this game," he said, via ESPN's Todd Archer.

Winning football games has been impossible for the Packers lately. Green Bay is on its first five-game losing skid since 2008, McCarthy's third season as head coach and Aaron Rodgers' first as the starting quarterback.

The Packers are running out of time to right the ship. Beating their old coach on Sunday would certainly be a good way to get started, but McCarthy and the Cowboys are 6-2 and looking to remain in the NFC East hunt.