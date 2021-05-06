Mike McCarthy Reacts To The Drama With Aaron Rodgers

Since he took over as the team’s starting quarterback in 2008, Aaron Rodgers has been the face of the Green Bay Packers. He’s won three MVP’s and carried the team to a Super Bowl win during his tenure, but the relationship between him and the organization looks to have deteriorated recently.

With reports indicating that Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, media members and NFL personnel have desperately looked around for answers. That search led to someone that knows the 37-year-old quarterback quite well: Mike McCarthy.

McCarthy spent 13 years as the head coach of the Packers before landing on the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He oversaw the organization’s transition from Brett Favre to Aaron Rodgers and led Green Bay to nine playoff appearances during his time at the helm.

However, McCarthy didn’t seem eager to discuss the current Rodgers situation when asked earlier this week. He claimed to have not given the situation much thought and that he wasn’t too surprised when he heard the news.

“I think it’s like everything in this business,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t think anything ever surprises you, and I think things like that go on. Conversations are always going on when it comes to player acquisition. Obviously, everyone knows the impact that Aaron Rodgers has made on the Green Bay Packers, but I didn’t really give it much thought. I haven’t seen anything happen, so it’s a good news story. . . . Jerry [Jones] told me when I got here, all news is good news.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones quickly to shut down the Rodgers conversation, pointing to the NFL’s tampering rules as an out.

McCarthy clearly recognizes how integral the three-time MVP was to the Packers success last decade, but it’s clear that he’s moved on from his time in Green Bay. Based on the way things are trending, Rodgers could be on his way out soon enough.

