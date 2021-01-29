Green Bay Packers Reportedly Made Decision On DC Mike Pettine

After a second consecutive loss in the NFC Championship, the Green Bay Packers decided to make a major change. Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine will not return to the team in 2021.

The Packers have decided to let their third-year DC’s contract expire at the end of this league year and will not re-up with him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Pettine led Green Bay’s up-and-down defense from 2018 to 2020.

The firing comes during a disappointing week for the Packers. Green Bay lost to Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay squad 31-26 last Sunday and saw another 13-3 year wasted. For the second consecutive season, Aaron Rodgers and Matt LaFleur led the Packers to the NFC Championship, but got ousted on both occasions.

In this year’s title game against the Buccaneers, Pettine’s defense bears the brunt of the blame. The Packers gave up 21 points in the first half and ultimately couldn’t recover. The biggest lapse of the day came when Tom Brady threw a deep touchdown pass with just seconds remaining in the second quarter. Pettine’s play call on the Tampa Bay score was baffling to say the least and likely compounded into the Packers decision on Friday.

Although Green Bay bounced back in the second half and forced three interceptions, the damage was done. The team left Lambeau Field without an NFC championship.

Under Pettine, the Green Bay defense took a slight dip in 2020. The Packers ranked 14th in the NFL in points allowed per game and struggled to defend against the run. Although the unit doesn’t deserve complete blame for the team failing to make the Super Bowl, it’s clear that Green Bay wants to go in a different direction.

Pettine shouldn’t be out of work for very long. The last time he lost a job was in 2015, when the Browns fired him as their head coach. He quickly bounced back and earned a consulting gig with the Seahawks, which he did for a season before parlaying it into the Packers’ DC role.

Although he won’t return to Green Bay in 2021, it’s possible he could work with another defense as soon as this summer.