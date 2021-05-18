Mike Tirico Floats 1 Reason For Aaron Rodgers’ Frustration

Over the past few weeks, the Green Bay Packers have dominated the headlines thanks to disgruntled quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Just hours before the 2021 NFL draft kicked off, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell report. According to Schefter, Rodgers does not plan to play for the Packers next season.

Of course, he doesn’t have full control over his future so we’ll have to wait and see what happens. In the meantime, though, Rodgers is still enjoying life away from the field.

He recently attended the Kentucky Derby, where he spoke with NBC’s Mike Tirico. The latter spoke with Adam Schefter on his podcast this week and attempted to convey why Rodgers is so upset.

He thinks Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa and the subsequent impact he had on the team is leading players like Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson to ask their own teams why they don’t have as much input.

Here’s what he said, via the New York Post:

“I think they saw Tom Brady go somewhere and the people around him were placed there to maximize success, and said, ‘Look, that can be me.’ In both situations, that’s been some of the issue around both teams,” Tirico said about Green Bay and Seattle. “The people around Aaron Rodgers… maybe they wanted to be in that mode. And maybe it hit home because it happened in their backyard,” he added.

Brady left New England for the first time in two decades and took his talent to the Buccaneers. He immediately recruited players like Antonio Brown and even lured Rob Gronkowski out of retirement.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion was allowed to run the ship. It appears Rodgers wants the same.