The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers face off this weekend for a game that could determine which team gets a home playoff game next month.

Ahead of that crucial matchup, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer decided to have a little fun at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ expense.

Speaking to the media this week, Zimmer joked that either he or Rodgers has to leave the NFC North at some point.

When pressed, Zimmer said it’s “too hard to go against him” and that Rodgers is “too damn good.”

Mike Zimmer on Aaron Rodgers: "Either me or him have to get out of this division at some point." Why? "It's too hard to go against him. He's too damn good." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 19, 2019

He can say that again.

Rodgers is currently completing over 63-percent of his passes while averaging 247 yards and a passer rating of over 100.

Earlier this year, Rodgers went 22-of-34 for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-16 win at Lambeau Field.

Winning Sunday’s game will be essential for both teams as they jockey to finish first in the NFC North.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they can still clinch a playoff berth if they lose. At 10-3, they just need to win one more game or see the Los Angeles Rams lose one to make the postseason.

But losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers twice in one season certainly wouldn’t give the Vikings much confidence heading into the playoffs.