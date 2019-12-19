The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Mike Zimmer Has A Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

A closeup of Aaron Rodgers in his Green Bay Packers helmetMINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings on October 15, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers face off this weekend for a game that could determine which team gets a home playoff game next month.

Ahead of that crucial matchup, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer decided to have a little fun at Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ expense.

Speaking to the media this week, Zimmer joked that either he or Rodgers has to leave the NFC North at some point.

When pressed, Zimmer said it’s “too hard to go against him” and that Rodgers is “too damn good.”

He can say that again.

Rodgers is currently completing over 63-percent of his passes while averaging 247 yards and a passer rating of over 100.

Earlier this year, Rodgers went 22-of-34 for 209 yards and two touchdowns in a 21-16 win at Lambeau Field.

Winning Sunday’s game will be essential for both teams as they jockey to finish first in the NFC North.

Fortunately for the Vikings, they can still clinch a playoff berth if they lose. At 10-3, they just need to win one more game or see the Los Angeles Rams lose one to make the postseason.

But losing to Aaron Rodgers and the Packers twice in one season certainly wouldn’t give the Vikings much confidence heading into the playoffs.

Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.