New Details Emerge On Jordan Love’s Mom, Girlfriend Seating Situation

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love in Kansas City.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 07: Jordan Love #10 of the Green Bay Packers on the field during warm-ups prior to the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Earlier Sunday afternoon, a photo of Jordan Love’s mother and girlfriend sitting in the nosebleeds went viral.

Video caught Love’s mom and girlfriend sitting way up in the stands during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. The video quickly went viral, with fans calling out the Chiefs for the seating situation.

However, the Packers may have been to blame as well. Former Raiders CEO Amy Trask said both teams played a part in Love’s family receiving awful seats.

“Video shows the mom and girlfriend of @jordan3love seated at the top of the stadium,” Trask said. “Many are mocking the @chiefs for this, but the @packers are also responsible. League rule requires home teams to provide visiting teams w/some nice seat. GB chose to use them for others.”

While they received terrible seats for the game, they did get to see Love throw his very first NFL touchdown pass.

Green Bay fought valiantly without Aaron Rodgers, but eventually succumbed in a 13-7 loss to the Chiefs.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.