There’s A New Favorite For The NFL’s Coach Of The Year

With two games left in the 2021 NFL regular season, the time to give out annual awards is nearly here. However, there’s still plenty left to shake out, as evidenced by the fact that there’s a new betting favorite to win Coach of the Year as of this week.

According to PointsBets, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt Lafleur now has the best odds to win the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year award. The third-year leader of the franchise comes in at +125 odds, with a comfortable lead over the rest of the pack.

Based on the first 16 weeks of the season, LaFleur would be more than deserving of the honor. The Packers, led once again by MVP frontrunner Aaron Rodgers, are 12-3 and sit atop the NFC with just two games to go.

Although his quarterback typically gets the praise, LaFleur has been able to maximize his offense and greatly improve his defense in 2021. Combined with the fact that he’s gone 13-3 in each of his first two years as the Packers head coach, it looks like it might be time for the 42-year-old to get his due.

Matt LaFleur has become the @PointsBetUSA favorite, at +125, to finally get what he deserves — a coach of the year award. https://t.co/u8vbjvkAKN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 30, 2021

LaFleur might be the frontrunner, but a number of other interesting candidates sit just behind him. Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich sits in second with +350 odds after completely turning his team around and putting them in the playoff picture.

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick (+900), Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (+900) and Titans head coach Mike Vrabel (+1200) round out the top five, per PointsBet.

If LaFleur can get the Packers to win out and lay claim to the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, he should be a lock for the award. Green Bay has a strong chance to do exactly that with games against North division rivals, the Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions.

[Pro Football Talk]