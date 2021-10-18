New Photos Of Bears Fans, Aaron Rodgers Going Viral

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers went viral on Sunday for shouting “I still own you!” during the Bears game on Sunday afternoon. It turns out there’s a bit more to the story.

Rodgers made the comment after finding the end-zone on a six-yard rushing score to take a touchdown lead over the Bears in the fourth quarter. After scoring, Rodgers turned his attention to Bears fans and shouted “I still own you!” It wasn’t unprompted, either.

Plenty of Bears fans were giving Rodgers the bird following his go-ahead touchdown run. That’s why he said what he did. Point, Rodgers.

Take a look.

When #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was asked postgame about his “I still own you!” comments to the #Bears crowd, he said: “Sometimes you black out on the field… I looked up in the stands and all I saw was a woman giving me the double bird" Well – there were many of them. pic.twitter.com/hFMD7cvhwO — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 18, 2021

It looks like Aaron Rodgers had every right to say what he did.

The 2020-21 NFL MVP spoke about the play and fan’s reactions during his postgame press conference.

“Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way. … I looked up in the stands and in the front row all I saw was a woman giving me the double-bird, so I’m not sure exactly what came out of my mouth next,” Rodgers said. Aaron Rodgers on what prompted him to yell what he did after his rushing TD: “Sometimes you black out. In a good way. I’ve definitely blacked out from a concussion, which isn’t a good way.” Adds he saw a lady giving him the double bird in the front row. pic.twitter.com/nK6EZHaboO — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 17, 2021

Bears fans have hated Aaron Rodgers for a long time now. The heated rivalry added a whole new layer on Sunday.

Rodgers and the Packers are all of a sudden firing on all cylinders since their blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1.

Chicago, meanwhile, fell to 3-3 on the season on Sunday.