What The NFC Playoff Picture Looks Like After Rams Upset Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams have knocked off the Seattle Seahawks in the first upset of this year’s expanded NFL Playoffs. That is good news for Aaron Rodgers and the No. 1 seeded Green Bay Packers in the NFC Playoffs.

The playoffs reseed, meaning the Packers play the lowest seed in the next round. The team suffered one of its only losses of the year to the No. 5 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it was an ugly one. Now, they’ll avoid Tom Brady and his team for the second round.

With the win, the No. 6 seed Rams are likely heading to Lambeau Field next weekend. However, we could also get an NFC North rivalry game for the first round, as the No. 7 Chicago Bears would face Green Bay for a third time, if they can stun the No. 2 New Orleans Saints.

The Packers beat the Bears 41-25 in Green Bay earlier this year, and then clinched home field advantage by beating Chicago 35-16 in Week 17 at Soldier Field. It is hard to beat the same team three times, but I think Aaron Rodgers and his team would welcome that matchup.

So the Packers will host either the Rams or Bears in the Divisional Round next weekend. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) January 10, 2021

If the Saints win on Sunday, as expected, they will host the winner of the No. 4 Washington Football Team and the Buccaneers. That game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. tonight.

If the Bears win, either Washington or Tampa would host the Los Angeles Rams in the second round of the NFC Playoffs.

The L.A. defense looks incredibly impressive, and absolutely shut down Russell Wilson and the once-high flying Seahawks offense tonight. However, late injuries to Aaron Donald, the NFL’s best defensive player, and Cooper Kupp are deeply concerning, as is the ongoing quarterback injury situation. Jared Goff got the win here, but his numbers are pretty pedestrian, completing 9-of-19 throws for 155 yards and a touchdown as he works through a thumb injury. John Wolford started tonight’s game, but exited with a scary neck injury early on.