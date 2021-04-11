Anonymous NFL Agent Has Telling Comment On Aaron Rodgers

The Green Bay Packers have been quiet in free agency, and at least one NFL agent thinks that ties into Aaron Rodgers‘ contract situation.

Rodgers is currently under contract through 2023. He carries a cap hit of over $37 million for 2021 and a base salary of more than $14 million.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky recently took a long look into all angles of Rodgers’ status with the Packers, including whether or not the team needs to readjust his contract and recommit to him for beyond 2021.

One of the people Demovsky spoke to for the piece–an unnamed agent–claims that the financial burden of Rodgers’ deal is preventing Green Bay from spending big on outside free agents.

“They’ve called me about one of my players and said ‘Hey, this is where we are now, and until we get something big done — hint, hint — we don’t have any space,'” the agent said. “It’s kind of like a lose-lose situation right now. That’s what [is] surprising to me is, you’d think there would be a middle-ground situation to get something done.”

As Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio notes, the Packers have two viable options with Rodgers. Either they convert some of his 2021 salary into a signing bonus, pushing money back to later years, or they restructure his deal completely.

Which direction they go in will likely signal how committed they are to Rodgers beyond next season, or if they are serious about potentially turning the job over to Jordan Love in 2022.