The Full AP NFL All-Pro Team Has Been Announced

The full AP NFL All-Pro team was announced Friday afternoon. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers leads the way on the first team.

Rodgers beat out superstars Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes at quarterback for the All-Pro first team. The Packers quarterback was unstoppable during the regular season, completing 70.7 percent of his throws for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns compared to just five picks. He also added three scores on the ground.

Rodgers’ teammate, Davante Adams, leads the way at receiver on the first team. He’s joined by Stefon Diggs, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce at tight end and Derrick Henry at running back.

On the defensive side of the ball T.J. Watt, Myles Garrett, Aaron Donald and DeForest Buckner lead the defensive line first team. Buckner’s nod is well deserved after he was left off the Pro Bowl team.

Take a look at the rest of the full AP NFL All-Pro team below.

The full AP NFL All-Pro first team, released today: pic.twitter.com/pzhVtohOGy — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2021

It’s tough to argue against any of the players here. But former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz isn’t a fan of the first team offensive line, which featured Packers tackle David Bakhtiari and center Corey Linsley, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson, Washington Football Team guard Brandon Scherff, and Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin.

Oof at the All Pro team for OL — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2021

Armstead getting only 2 votes for LT is the worst of it all. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 8, 2021

Schwartz is referring to Saints tackle Terron Armstead here. Armstead is an anchor for the New Orleans offense. The Saints as a whole didn’t notch any players on the first team, despite being regarded as one of the best teams and rosters in the league.

At least the AP got the quarterback selection right, though. Aaron Rodgers deserved the nod.

