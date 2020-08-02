NFL Analyst Names 6 Future Teams For QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers opened up about his future with the Green Bay Packers during an appearance with Kyle Brandt on The Ringer.

The All-Pro quarterback admitted that he’ll probably have to finish his career elsewhere following Green Bay’s decision to select Jordan Love in the first round.

“I think that’s probably what happens, you know, based on the circumstances around everything,” Rodgers said. “Just look at the facts. They traded up, they drafted him, obviously they like him, they wanna play him.”

Rodgers added that he harbors no ill-will toward the Green Bay franchise for the pick. He understands it’s part of the business.

“And I get it, I really do,” he added. “I don’t harbor any ill will about it. Like, was I bummed out? Of course. Who wouldn’t be? I wanted to play my entire career in Green Bay. I loved the city. I grew up there … But look, I get it. I see it completely clearly, and I’m not bitter about it. It just kind of is what it is.”

If Rodgers does finish his career elsewhere, where will he play? One NFL analyst has named six teams possible destinations.

NFL Analysis writer named the Bears, Saints, Cowboys, Raiders, Steelers and Patriots possible options for the Super Bowl-winning quarterback.

“Oh man, that’s a tough thought right there, man,” Rodgers said of possibly playing for the Bears.

Things can change quickly, though. Who knows where Rodgers will end up finishing his career with.