NFL Analyst Floats Hypothetical Aaron Rodgers Trade

The Green Bay Packers will one day move on from Aaron Rodgers. It’s not a horrible idea to trade him now, while his value’s sky-high, if you ask NFL analyst Peter Schrager.

Schrager believes the Las Vegas Raiders have the assets to make a Rodgers trade doable. They have plenty of future draft picks and several young players that might convince Green Bay to part ways with Rodgers now rather than later.

Schrager proposes the Raiders give up quarterback Derek Carr, wideout Henry Ruggs, defensive end Maxx Crosby and a first-round pick in 2021 and 2022 and a second-round pick in 2022. That might be enough for the Packers to actually consider making a move.

It’s all speculation at this point, but it is an interesting hypothetical. If Green Bay’s confident in its future with Jordan Love, why not ship Rodgers elsewhere, either now or next off-season?

“If you’re the Packers, do you do this trade? Enough with the will he or won’t he … Rodgers is 38,” Schrager said on “Good Morning Football” this week.

You can find Peter Schrager’s full hypothetical trade scenario here.

The Packers probably wouldn’t find much use for Derek Carr if they like Jordan Love. The Raiders would probably have to part with another star to make the deal work.

The most realistic scenario this upcoming season, though, finds Aaron Rodgers in a Packers uniform. He’s still playing at the top of his game and is a season removed from leading Green Bay to the NFC Championship.