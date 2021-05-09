NFL Analyst Has Surprising Best Fit For Aaron Rodgers

As the standoff between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continues, more and more fans and analysts are coming up with “ideal” fits for Rodgers should a trade become necessary. One NFL analyst believes that there’s a surprisingly good fit for him.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport argued that the Miami Dolphins would be “best prepared” to make a move for Rodgers now. He argued that with their playoff contender status for 2021, the Dolphins would become instant AFC challengers.

“Miami should be in the thick of the playoff chase in 2021,” Davenport wrote. “But with Rodgers under center, the Dolphins would be right there with the Buffalo Bills as the primary threat to the Kansas City Chiefs.”

Davenport acknowledged that the Dolphins already have a young QB in Tua Tagovailoa. But he believes that Rodgers is now, and will likely always be, better than him.

“Yes, the Dolphins have a young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, who won six of nine starts and threw 11 touchdown passes against just five interceptions as a rookie. But with all due respect to his talent and potential, Tagovailoa ain’t Rodgers—and all but certainly never will be.”

It’s a decent argument to be sure. The Dolphins have more than enough draft capital to acquire Rodgers and still continue to build the team for years to come thanks to some savvy trades.

If the Packers ever decide to trade Rodgers, whoever it is that does take him is going to totally alter the balance of power in the NFL.

Are the Miami Dolphins the best team to trade for Aaron Rodgers?