NFL Analyst Predicts Bold Green Bay Packers Trade

In-season NFL trades are rare, but they do happen. Will we see any notable moves during the 2020 regular season?

The 2020 NFL regular season is less than a week away. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to host the Houston Texans in the first game of the year.

Bleacher Report NFL analyst Kristopher Knox has predicted some bold in-season trades ahead of Week 1. The most-notable one involves the Green Bay Packers.

Knox is predicting that the Packers will trade running back Jamaal Williams to the Eagles. Philadelphia could be looking for some depth at running back with Miles Sanders nursing a hamstring injury.

From the prediction:

While Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders may play in Week 1 after a hamstring injury, the Eagles should still boost depth. They had interest in veteran Carlos Hyde earlier in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, though they lost him to the Seattle Seahawks. Philadelphia could add a fine complement to Sanders by dealing for Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams.

Knox thinks that a conditional fourth-round NFL Draft pick could be enough to get a deal done.

Williams, 25, rushed for 460 yards and one touchdown last year. He also caught 39 passes for 253 yards and five touchdowns.

Green Bay opens its 2020 season on Sunday, Sept. 13 against Minnesota.